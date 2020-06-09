Nancy L. Koul 82, of Everett, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at her residence. She was born on October 9, 1937 in New York, NY a daughter of the late Robert and Anne (Schott) Helmer. On May 17, 1969 she married Andre E. Koul who preceded her in death on February 26, 2016. She is survived by a son Jeff Koul and wife Michelle of Severna Park, MD and two granddaughters: Madeline and Julia. She was preceded in death by a brother Robert Helmer. Nancy spent her childhood in Douglaston and Great Neck, NY. After high school, she earned an Associate's Degree in Merchandising then lived and worked in NYC as a buyer for department stores there. As a ski club member enjoying trips to the Catskills and New England, she met fellow club member Andre Koul while biking on Shelter Island, whom after several years of dating, she would eventually marry. While living in Queens, Nancy gave birth to her son Jeff, and soon afterwards the family moved out to the suburbs of Suffolk County, Long Island. While raising her young son there, she kept up with her passions of organic gardening, crafting and cooking, and eventually returned to the workforce as a real estate agent and back office administrator in a local hospital. Upon retirement, Nancy and Andy realized their dream of country living when they moved to their home atop Bunker Hill Road in Everett, PA, where they built a large garden and had frequent nature hikes with their dogs up and down the local hills. Eventually downsizing further to a smaller home in Bedford, she took up quilting and continued to be an active member in her church community and Bible study groups, which were a foundational part of her life. Nancy eventually moved to Spring House Estates, where she forged new friendships and participated in activities such as water volleyball. All throughout her later years, Nancy enjoyed visits to and from Maryland to spend time with her son Jeff and her daughter-in-law Michelle, as well as to attend the piano and dance recitals of her granddaughters Madeline and Julia, whom she adored. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home, in Bedford.



