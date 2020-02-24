|
|
|
|
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Severna Park United Methodist Church
Nancy Lynn Landers passed away on February 19, 2020. She was born to Doris (Johnson) and Clarence Widell in Illinois, and was raised in Rockford, IL. Nancy attended C. Henry Bloom Elementary, Lincoln Jr. High School, Guilford Senior High School, all in Rockford, IL. She also graduated from Western Michigan University and Loyola College. She was a member of the Atlantis Rangers Skin & Scuba Dive Club and Severna Park United Methodist Church Master Gardeners. She loved being a master gardener, scuba, games, reading club, traveling, genealogy, bible study and participating in unbound children sponsorship programs. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, Bob Landers, Jr., her parents, Doris (Johnson) and Clarence Widell and her brother, Larry Widell. She is survived by her brother, David Widell (Elizabeth), of Port Charlotte, FL; her nephew, Chris Widell (Jennie), of Dallas, TX; her niece, Julie Erdman (Scott), of Rockford, IL; her sister-in-laws, Carol Beall (Tim) of Myersville, MD, Joan Chapman (Greg), of The Woodlands, TX, Cyndy Landers, of Orlando, FL, Mary Lynne Rahlson (Peter), of Concord, NH; her nephew, Tony Chapman (Anna), of Houston, TX; her niece, Kristen Chapman, of Germantown, MD; her nephew, Chris Beall (Nicole), of Ashburn, VA; her niece, Ashley Gaughn (Kevin), of Tampa FL; her niece, Adrienne Wilbur (Nick), of Wolfeboro, NH; her nephew, Lukas Rahlson (Lauren), of Sausalito, CA; and various great-nieces and great-nephews. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3-7pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:00 am at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 731 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Pancreatic Cancer Research at the National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, NPCF, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO 80502.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
|
|
|
|