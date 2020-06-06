Nancy Leach
1953 - 2020
Nancy Louise Leach, 66, a resident of Severna Park for over 28 years passed away peacefully on Monday June 1, 2020. She was born on September 8, 1953 in Cumberland, MD to the late Bernard and Margaret Gehauf. Nancy graduated from the University Of Maryland School Of Pharmacy in 1976. After graduation she worked for Stemmers Run Pharmacy, Monument Pharmacy, St. Agnes Hospital and Harbor Hospital. In her free time, Nancy enjoyed hiking, nature and travel. She survived by her husband, Walter Leach of Severna Park; Children, Caitlin Leach and Matthew Leach of Severna Park; Sister, Vickie Mohr of Arnold, MD. Friends may visit on Sunday June 7, 2020 from 1:00pm-2:00pm & 3:00pm-4:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Memorials in her name may be made to: The Alzheimer's Association P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
JUN
7
Visitation
03:00 - 04:00 PM
Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A.
