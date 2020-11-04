Nancy Lee Wayson was born on January 26, 1937, in Annapolis, MD, the fourth child of Edgar Preston and Grace Howes Wayson of Davidsonville, MD. She passed away peacefully on November 1, 2020, in Annapolis, MD, from natural causes. In October of 1967, she married Ernest M. Clayton, Jr., at Davidsonville United Methodist Church; they settled for life in Crofton, MD. She had two children, Maureen Elizabeth (of Cedar Falls, Iowa) and Charles Preston (of Washington, DC); the family survives her. Also surviving her are sister-in-law Norma Wayson and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She attended Davidsonville Elementary School, Annapolis Junior High School, and Annapolis High School. Nancy obtained her bachelor's degree from Washington College in Chestertown, MD, in 1959. Her first teaching assignment was at the newly opened Severna Park High School where she a member of the mathematics department. She took a short leave of absence to obtain her master's degree from the University of North Carolina. As with many women, Nancy left paid work to raise her children, but she returned to work as a home teacher after her children completed elementary school. Among her many activities were leadership of a Girl Scout troop and service as an aide at the Crofton Community United Methodist Church daycare. She was a devoted member of the United Methodist Women's group and provided hospitality at the church. Nancy loved sewing, especially quilting, with many friends including the Stitcher's Group. She also loved cooking (and eating!), having started early with a blue ribbon for rolls at the State Fair. Early in her life, she was an active member of 4-H. Travel saw her go around the world starting with a trip to the United Kingdom early in her life and capped off with visits to Maureen in Switzerland and the Christmas markets of Germany. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at a later date. She supported a wide variety of organizations, including Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation, Washington College, and Mary's Cradle of Bluefield, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy's honor to any of these organizations.



