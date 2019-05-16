Little, Nancy Carol 78 of Ocala passed away on May 6, 2019. She was born in Tazewell, Virginia on December 6, 1940 to Vernon Counts and Mildred Nitz Counts. Nancy is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter Mildred K. Robison and a grandson Hunter Robison. Sisters Judy Yanta, Vernette Watson (Gene); Vicki Hoops (Alan); brother Michael Counts(Karen); sister Rita Hope Counts-Dilks (Don); Nancy worked for 17 years at the Washington Evening Star, then the Washington Post. She was an animal lover, especially dogs and cats. A celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 24th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Hardesty Funeral Home 905 Galesville Rd. Galesville Maryland 20765
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 16, 2019