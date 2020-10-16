Nancy M. Townsend, age 80, of Dagsboro, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at her home. She was born in Milford, DE on April 22, 1940 daughter of the late William and Bessie Emma (Niblett) Toomey. Nancy worked for several years as a secretary at Allen's Hatchery in Dagsboro, DE and also as a secretary for Holt's Furniture in Millsboro, DE. Nancy was a 31-year member of the Dagsboro Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary serving as Past President and Secretary. She was also a faithful member of Bethel United Methodist Church in Dagsboro, DE. Nancy loved camping with her family, knitting and her canine companion, Josie. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil G. Townend, Sr. in 2010 and her four brothers, William, Roy, Fred and Milton Toomey. Nancy is survived by her son, Virgil G. Townsend, Jr.; two granddaughters, Donna-Kay Townsend and Kamryn Townsend both of Laurel, DE; a sister, Patsy Smith of Millsboro, DE; a sister-in-law, Marie Thompson of Millsboro, DE and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, DE 19945, where friends and family may gather after 10:30. Interment will follow at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, DE. Due to COVID19 restrictions, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions in Nancy's name to Bethel United Methodist Church, 32028 Sussex St., Dagsboro, DE 19939. Online condolences may be sent by visiting:



