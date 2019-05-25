Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy O'Dell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Schmearer O'Dell, 92, of Annapolis MD, died on May 22, 2019, two weeks before her 93rd birthday. Born on June 5, 1926, in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William E. Schmearer, Jr. and Caroline Schmearer. Nancy graduated from Pottstown High School in 1944. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Baylor during and after World War II. Nancy met her husband, E. Jules O'Dell in the dental chair. They were married in 1949. In later years, she was a travel agent for Storb Travel Service. Nancy lived with her daughter in Annapolis MD for the last 19 years of her life. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, E.Jules O'Dell. She is survived by her daughter Julie (O'Dell) Bloom and her son-in-law John Bloom, as well as her brother William E. Schmearer, III and his wife Dorothy. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at St Aloysius Church, 223 Beach St, Pottstown PA at 10AM on Wednesday May 29th followed by the funeral mass and burial. Friends are also invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life for Nancy on Wednesday June 5, 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann's Catholic Church, 625 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Parish, 844 N. Keim St, Pottstown PA 19464 or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.

Nancy Schmearer O'Dell, 92, of Annapolis MD, died on May 22, 2019, two weeks before her 93rd birthday. Born on June 5, 1926, in Pottstown, PA, she was the daughter of the late William E. Schmearer, Jr. and Caroline Schmearer. Nancy graduated from Pottstown High School in 1944. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Charles Baylor during and after World War II. Nancy met her husband, E. Jules O'Dell in the dental chair. They were married in 1949. In later years, she was a travel agent for Storb Travel Service. Nancy lived with her daughter in Annapolis MD for the last 19 years of her life. In addition to her parents, Nancy is preceded in death by her husband, E.Jules O'Dell. She is survived by her daughter Julie (O'Dell) Bloom and her son-in-law John Bloom, as well as her brother William E. Schmearer, III and his wife Dorothy. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held at St Aloysius Church, 223 Beach St, Pottstown PA at 10AM on Wednesday May 29th followed by the funeral mass and burial. Friends are also invited to a Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life for Nancy on Wednesday June 5, 11:00 AM at St. John Neumann's Catholic Church, 625 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to St. Aloysius Catholic Parish, 844 N. Keim St, Pottstown PA 19464 or to Hospice of the Chesapeake, John and Cathy Belcher Campus, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 25 to May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close