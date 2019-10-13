Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy P. Duff. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 10:30 AM First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis 171 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy P. Duff, longtime resident of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at Ginger Cove. She was born to William Plummer and Susan Brundage Plummer on June 11, 1926 in Cranford, New Jersey. Nancy was the youngest and last surviving of 5 children, including Susan, Janet, Bill, and Betsy. She married the love of her life, Joseph C. Duff, on June 30, 1951, and they moved to Annapolis, where he had accepted a position at the United States Naval Academy. Joe predeceased Nancy on July 31, 2001. Nancy was devoted to her family and friends and spent many hours serving in her community. In addition to a 30-year career as a legal secretary, she spent years as a Girl Scout troop leader and area troop coordinator, hospice volunteer, and worked with the Caring Network at Heritage Harbour. She was also a great supporter of her husband Joe and the Naval Academy baseball athletic program. Serving others was her greatest joy. Nancy is survived by her daughters, Phebe Duff and Hilary Gonzales, both of Annapolis, Phebe's husband Ken Christie, and Hilary's husband Patrick Gonzales. She is survived by her grandchildren Sarah Gonzales Wertz, of Sterling, VA, and her husband Jake Wertz, Aaron Christie, of Chicago IL, and Elizabeth Gonzales Byers, of Arnold, MD, and her husband Austin Byers. Nancy is survived by her 5 wonderful great-grandchildren, Chase Byers, Henry Wertz, Griffin Byers, Penelope "Poppy" Wertz, and Wyatt Byers. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Ann Hale, and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its profound gratitude to the staffs of Hospice of the Chesapeake and Ginger Cove. In lieu of flowers, the family would ask that donations be made in Nancy's name to either Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122, or Ginger Cove, 4000 River Crescent Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19th, 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 171 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401.

