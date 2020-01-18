Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Drive Pasadena , MD View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Drive, Pasadena , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy Ann Quasney (Ravenscroft), 63, a 44 year resident of Pasadena and formerly of Baltimore died on January 15, 2020 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. She was born on July 26, 1956 in Baltimore, MD to the late James E. and Elsie E. Ravenscroft. Mrs. Quasney worked as a church secretary starting at Monroe Street Methodist Church as a young girl. Later she went on to work for Emmanuel Lutheran for 12 years and Community United Methodist for a few years. Mrs. Quasney also worked as an accountant for CGR from 1974 to 1987 and BTR (Baltimore Truck Rental). She was a member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Baltimore, MD. Her hobbies included cooking, playing board games and 500 Rummy, watching movies and mystery shows especially British ones, and creative writing. She spent many mornings with her aquatic therapy friends, followed by long lunches. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially her granddaughter and playing with her dog Mello Yello and the late Cocoa Kisses. Oh, and let's not forget – crabs with friends. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Quasney is preceded in death by her son Matthew D. Quasney, her brothers Melvin and Hugh Ravenscroft, Sr., and her sister Marie Sharman. Mrs. Quasney is survived by her husband of 45 years, John W. Quasney, her sons Ian T. and Christopher R. Quasney, her daughter Aubrey S. Quasney, her sisters Margaret "Irene" Conley and Adrienne Ravenscroft and her granddaughter Arianna S. Quasney. Friends may visit on Tuesday from 10:00 am until noon at the Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Drive, Pasadena, MD 21122 where funeral services will begin at Noon. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to help with the funeral expenses. If you want to assist with meals, please visit

