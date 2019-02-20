Nancy Jayne Tribett passed away at 11:49 AM Saturday, February 16th. Mrs. Tribett was 59 and passed due to chronic health problems. She was a strong, caring woman with a passion for music and a love of being with her family. She leaves behind two children, Daughter Sara Patricia Lauf and Son Kenneth Norman Tribett. Also three sisters, Judith Ann Ramey, Ginger Smith and Anita Hopkins, as well as two grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial services will be held at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road (PASADENA) on Thursday February 21st from 1-3 PM. Mrs. Tribett will be forever loved and missed by many. Online condolences may be sent to
