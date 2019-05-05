Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Underhill. View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Nancy D. Underhill passed away on May 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She is now walking on streets paved with gold with her Jesus and my father. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Vrable (Jay Vrable), her granddaughter Rachel Kiewitt (Stephen Kiewitt), her nephew John W. Durham, her daughter in law Carol Underhill, her grandson Bruce Underhill, and her devoted caregiver Gaynell Spencer. She is preceded in death by her husband John F. Underhill, son Jeff Underhill, father and mother John E. Durham and Mabel Stewart Durham and her brother John E. Durham. Nancy loved to travel all over the country and the world, she has been to Greece, Rome, Africa (safari), Alaska, and New England. She took loved quality time and once in a lifetime experiences with her granddaughter, Rachel, and they traveled to Paris, England, California, Hawaii, Niagara Falls in Canada, and Disney World in Florida. Nancy Durham Underhill was an amazing, wonderful woman who blessed and inspired all that she knew. She was working as a lab tech when she met my father circa 1960 when she was forced to go on a blind date or "face dire consequences" said her future mother in law. After several years of marriage I, Barbara Underhill Vrable was born and we moved later from Collingswood NJ to the community of Berrywood in Severna Park circa 1969. She loved to sail with my Dad, me and her grandson Bruce and we would sail north to Atlantic City and beyond during the summer as they were both teachers. Circa is 1972 we moved to Maplewood NJ where Dad got a better job. It was at this time when I was no longer so sickly and needing support, Dad encouraged Mom to go back to school and she took off running. Momma got her Bachelor's Degree and went on to get her Masters in Speech Pathology (and later her Masters plus 90). This is where she found her calling. She loved helping children learn to communicate through speaking, signing and through technology with the computer. She was a champion for these children to make sure that they got whatever they need. She was also a champion for me my entire life and her nephew-setting him on a career path which he truly enjoyed and flourished. Nancy loved her family dearly and enjoyed every spending time with them. Her family and friends were her everything. Family and friends may visit on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10am at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd in Severna Park, MD. Interment is to follow to Meadowridge Memorial Park in Elkridge, MD. Donations may be made to

