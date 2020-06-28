Nancy Wilkinson
1952 - 2020
Nancy June Wilkinson, 67, a lifelong resident of Arnold, MD died on June 19, 2020, at her home. Born July 1, 1952 in Arnold, MD to the late Winston and Lucielle Phelps, she was employed at the Maryland Department of Agriculture as a seed analyst. Nancy was a longtime member of Crosspointe Church and enjoyed gardening and camping. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 24-years, Bill Wilkinson and a sister, Lucy Ann Chebat Nancy is survived by four children, Chris Williams of Church Hill, MD, Rebecca Allen of Chesapeake, VA, Steven Wilkinson of Lakewood, CA, and David Wilkinson; four siblings, Frank Phelps of Trappe, MD, Winifred Paige Zeigler of Williamsport, PA, Sandy Champ of Ocala, FL, and Lora Blandford of Edgewater, MD; and seven grandchildren, Jackson, Isabella, Liam, Winston, and Elias Williams, Daniel Allen, and Kora Wilkinson. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 18, at 11 am at CrossPointe Church, 365 Jones Station Rd, Arnold, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Christmas Child, Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. An online guestbook is available at

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
CrossPointe Church
