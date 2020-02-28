Nancy Lee Zeller (nee Mellor), 94, died on February 18, 2020 at her home in Chestertown, Md. A long-time resident of Severna Park, Md., Zeller moved to her residence in Heron Point in Chestertown in 2005. The daughter of Charles Mellor and O'Nora Cooling (nee Graham), Zeller was born on May 26, 1925 in Baltimore, Md. She graduated from Western High School in 1943. She married William W. Zeller. They lived in Severna Park, Md. for many years., where they enjoyed their water-based community, attended Naval Academy football games and enjoyed their family, friends and pets. William Zeller preceded her in death in 2003. After moving to Heron Point, Zeller enjoyed the small-town community of Chestertown, where she made many friends and was a member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Zeller was a devoted daughter, niece, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. She was especially devoted to her furry friends, including Riley, her beloved West Highland Terrier, who spent more than 16 years by her side, and Katie, a mixed breed cat that stayed with her in in final times. Zeller is survived by nieces, nephews and many cousins. Friends and family may attend a viewing on Saturday, February 29, from 12 - 1 p.m. at Fellows Helfenbein and Newman Funeral Home, 130 Speer Rd., Chestertown, Md. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 101 N. Cross St., Chestertown, Md.

