Mrs. Nancye Claire Winterberg, O.P., of Annapolis, MD died peacefully in Hospice care on June 16, 2019. Born October 23, 1935 in Cumberland, MD to Clair and Helen Mease, she spent her growing years in Cumberland with her older sister JoAnn Mease Appel. She was retired from the Maryland Automobile Insurance Fund and South Arundel Veterinary Hospital. She was a fully professed member of the Laity of St. Dominic and a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. She is survived by her nieces Deborah Ritchie and Susan Frye and numerous cousins, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She will be warmly remembered by many friends including those at Claiborne Place and her Dominican family at Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapter. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 18th at 7pm at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 101 Owensville Road, West River, MD 20778. Her ashes will be buried at Sunset Memorial Park in Cumberland. Funeral arrangements by Hardesty Funeral Home in Galesville, MD. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church.

