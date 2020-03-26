Nannie Zane Vermillion "Nan", 87, a seventy-five year resident of Harwood, MD, died of natural causes on Monday, March 23 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born on January 4, 1933 in Lothian, MD to the late Loyd and Ellen W. Zane, Nan was a graduate of the old Southern High School. A homemaker for most of her life, she also worked at the Anne Arundel County Courthouse, Rinaldi's Colonial Lanes and J.C. Penney. Nan was a member of the First Baptist Church of Edgewater and the Living Word Bible Church and enjoyed duckpin bowling and camping. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Edgar F. "Buddy" Vermillion, Jr.; her children, Theresa Vermillion-Johnson and Joseph F. Vermillion both of Harwood, MD; her grandsons, Tommy and Travis Pearson and 7 great-grandchildren. Due to the coronavirus restrictions, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at:

