SMITH, Natassia J. of Glen Burnie, Maryland died suddenly Saturday morning November 2, 2019 at her home at the age of 65. Tassia was born in 1954 in Palo Alto, California and was a graduate of Severna Park High School class of 1972 and obtained an A.A. from Anne Arundel Community College. Tassia was an imaginative artist who excelled with many mediums. Painting being her favorite, she created many works of art for friends and family including one of a psychedelic foot for her podiatrist. She loved animals, especially cats, including her beloved cat Puffkins, who preceded her in death. Tassia was known as a kind soul with a zany sense of humor and will be missed dearly by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Pauline and Anthony Capriotti. She is survived by her sister Marisa Capriotti of Severna Park, Maryland, half brother Larry Keaton of Louisville, Kentucky, and her faithful companions Charlie and Carol. Tassia's favorite charity was Save the Children. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences may be made on
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019