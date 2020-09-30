Nathan Parrott

1/
Nathaniel Edson Parrott of Redwood City, CA passed away unexpectedly on September 15, 2020 at the age of 48. He is survived by his parents, Edward N. and Patricia J. Parrott of Crownsville, MD, his siblings Neil (April) of Hagerstown, MD, Ned (Elizabeth) of Pasadena, MD, Nancy of San Francisco, CA, and two nieces and two nephews. Nathan grew up in Crownsville, MD, achieved Eagle Scout, graduated with honors from the University of Maryland, College Park, and earned an M.B.A. at the Acton School of Business. Of all the activities that brought Nathan joy, he achieved his greatest happiness when helping others. A genuine, beautiful person, Nathan will be fiercely missed.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Sep. 30, 2020.
