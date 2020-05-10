Neala Lawrence Benson, 82, of Annapolis, MD, died on April 26, 2020, after a brief illness. Neala was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and graduated from Ottumwa High School, then went to Iowa State University in Ames, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority, received a Bachelor of Arts degree, and met her husband, Chuck. Neala and Chuck lived in Ames for over 50 years before moving to Annapolis in 2017. Neala was a community leader and lifelong volunteer and chaired dozens of boards and committees over six decades. She was a patron of the arts and a member of more organizations than can be named here, but some of the most meaningful associations to her were Tri-Delta, PEO, Kiwanis, the Methodist Church, and her work with Youth and Shelter Services and Mary Greeley Medical Center in Ames, IA. Neala never met a stranger, and she loved to travel, entertain, and surround herself with the people she loved, and there were many. Neala is survived by her husband of 60 years, Chuck, her son Jeff (Juanita) of New Braunfels, TX, her daughter, Jennifer Litchman (Jonathan) of Annapolis, and her son Chris (Kellie) of Ansbach, Germany. She was the beloved grandmother of Tara and Justus Benson, Jack and Jiselle "MeMe" Litchman, and Haley, Shayne and Nick Benson. A memorial service will take place at a later date. Online condolences can be offered at JohnMTaylorFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 10, 2020.