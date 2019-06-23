Guest Book View Sign Service Information George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Memorial service 11:00 AM George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A. 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ned Spencer, 93 of Annapolis and previously of Potomac passed away on June 15, 2019. Ned was born on August 28, 1928 in Omaha, NE to the late Meyer and Goldye Spiesberger. He was an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1943 until 1960. Ned held a bachelor's degree from M.I.T. in electrical engineering and a masters degree from George Washington University in computer science. He worked at Wheeler Laboratories where he developed early microwave devices and antennas, anti-missile defense and mobile communication antennas. At MITRE Corporation he led teams in the development of the Air Traffic Advisory and Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) which was implemented in all major commercial aircraft. Ned was a devoted lifetime member of the Christian Science Church. He loved to take his family camping as well as on weekend trips on his Mariner 19 sailboat. He led Boy Scout troops for his sons and enjoyed photography both on film and in the new digital age. Ned held a private pilot's license to better understand his work on the TCAS System. In addition to his parents, Ned was predeceased by his brother, James Spencer. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Irma Byck Spencer; his children, Donald Charles Spencer of Durham, NC, Andrew Edward Spencer of Edgewater and Laurie Spencer-Garcia of Roswell, GA; grandchildren, David, Philip, Jennifer and Lisa Spencer, Charlie Garcia, Emelia Probasco, and seven great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 28, 2019 at 11 am at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater.

