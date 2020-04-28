Neil Buchanan, II, 51, a lifelong resident of Edgewater, MD, died on April 23, 2020 at his home. Born January 29, 1969 in Annapolis, MD, to the late Patricia and Neil Buchanan, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Reliable Contracting. He is survived by his longtime companion, Patricia Duran; a sister, Stephanie Colburn and her husband, David of Edgewater, MD; and three grandchildren, Nathan, Jayden and Skyler Ball. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 2002 Clipper Park Rd., Ste. #110, Baltimore, MD 21211. An online guestbook is available at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020