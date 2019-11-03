Nell Weaver Davies, 86, a resident of Riva, MD for 40 years, died on October 28 at Anne Arundel Medical Center of heart failure after a short illness. Born in Washington, DC on January 21, 1933 in old Garfield Hospital to the late Otis and Zella Weaver, Nell graduated from Wilson High School in 1950 and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Art History in 1954 from The George Washington University. She lived in the District of Columbia, except for brief interludes in Tennessee and Virginia, until she married Peter M. Davies in 1955. She taught for two years at Gallaudet College and later became a commercial artist specializing in fashion advertising. For the next two decades, she worked for the Hecht Company, the Washington Post and a series of businesses and newspapers in Oklahoma and New York. Nell was chairman of the Dutchess County NY Art Association in the 1960's and later she created dioramas in the Greenwich Point Museum and designed Indian Room exhibits at the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, CT. After settling in Riva, she worked for Natalie Silitch Folk Art in Annapolis. In 1995, Nell was sworn in as the first female court bailiff at Anne Arundel County Circuit Court, finally retiring in 2008. She was an enthusiastic sailor and covered from the Maine coast to Lake Ontario to the Florida coast in various boats. She and her husband spent many days exploring the Chesapeake Bay in their cutter, Terrapin. In her spare time, Nell was an accomplished water-color artist. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Peter M. Davies; her son, Mike Davies and his wife, Linda; her grandchildren, Gabrielle and Joshua and her sister, Glenn Eileen Hague of Gainesville, VA. Friends are invited to celebrate Nell's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday, November 8 from 12 pm until her funeral service begins at 1 pm. Interment will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD. Condolences may be made online at:

