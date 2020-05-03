Nell C. Talbott, 97, the wife of the late Lt. Gen. Orwin C. Talbott, died April 6, 2020, at the Knollwood military retirement home in Washington, D.C. After retirement from the Army in 1975, Gen. Talbott was the director of the Maryland Historical Society for a number of years. They lived in the Providence neighborhood of Annapolis until 1999 and had a sailboat called the Sea 'Scape. Gen. Talbott died in 2011. The Talbotts are survived by two children and three grandchildren. She will be buried next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.



