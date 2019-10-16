Guest Book View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Duke of Gloucester St. View Map Burial 10:45 AM The Veterans Cemetery Crownsville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nellie Ann "Pat" Sadler Carrigan (90), a life-long resident of Eastport and Annapolis passed away peacefully on October 14th at Heartlands of Severna Park. She was born on March 15, 1929 in Eastport to Herbert and Gladys Sadler (deceased). She grew up in Eastport with her 3 sisters, Dolores (Dee) Monch (deceased), Betty Sadler Meade of Eastport and Dottie Sadler Hemphill of Lutherville, MD. Pat graduated from Annapolis High School and got her first job at the Annapolis Evening Capital as a "printer's devil". She then met the love of her life, Harold M. Carrigan, Jr. and they married March 30, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Surviving are three daughters and their husbands; Patricia A. and John Goodwin of Austin, TX, Beverly J. and Steve Balog of Woodbine, MD and Terri C. and Joe Gukanovich of Arnold, MD. Pat's family was her everything! She was an accomplished seamstress who created many Baptismal, First Communion, bridesmaid dresses and amazing wedding gowns for her girls and granddaughters. And, as her family grew, her love blossomed even more with five grandchildren; Michael V. Goodwin of Houston, TX, Michelle A. Moran of Austin, TX, Kelly G. Bazzle of Tampa, FL, Kristen L. Gukanovich of Arnold, MD and Joseph L. Gukanovich, Jr. of Chester, MD. And, then God blessed her with seven Great Grandchildren that she adored! Pat's past employments include: The Evening Capital, Carville Hall, now the historic Paca House and Gardens where she was a bookkeeper, the Naval Institute, Sadler's Seafood where she worked beside her Dad. She then went to work for O'Leary's Restaurant, as a bookkeeper in the house that once belonged to her parents. She was an active member for many years at St. Mary's Catholic Church and served as a Eucharistic Minister. Pat also belonged to the Annapolis Ladies of the Elks and was a volunteer for the Anne Arundel Medical Center. When she wasn't volunteering, sewing or working she was with her family and most often cheering for her favorite Maryland teams as she was an avid Baltimore Colts/Ravens and Orioles fan. She shared many wonderful times with friends traveling on the bus to Memorial Stadium. Visitation is from 4 to 7 pm on Friday, October 18th at Taylors Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Duke of Gloucester St. at 9:00 am Saturday, October 19th with burial at The Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville on Monday, October 21st at 10:45am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat Carrigan's name to the . An online guest book is available at

