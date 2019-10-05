Nelson Francis Stawas was born November 21, 1942 to the late Frank and Viola Stawas. Mr. Stawas lived the majority of his life in South Baltimore before moving to Glen Burnie 15 years ago. He graduated from Southern High School and made his career as a police officer, first working for Baltimore City police department before transferring to University of Maryland Police where he retired as a Sergeant. In his free time he enjoyed model trains and woodworking. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 32 years Joan Stawas. He is survived and loved by his step-children Christine Bettius, and Jennifer Haslup, his children from a previous marriage Mark and Patty, grandchildren Matthew Bettius, Jaden and Aaron Haslup. Mr. Stawas passed away on October 1, 2019 at Baltimore Washington Medical Center. He will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Funeral service will take place at the funeral hom on Tuesday, October 8, 11am. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019