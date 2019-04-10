The Capital Gazette Obituaries
|
On April 7, 2019 of Bowie, Maryland. Neva Apsey Babcock was born in Lincoln, Michigan to Ray L. and Annette Walker Apsey. She is survived by her three sons, Nathan (Deborah) Babcock, Brian (Terry) Babcock-Lumish, and Benjamin (Rebecca) Babcock; sisters Eileen (Stuart) White and Loleta (Rev. Arnie) Kirschner; five grandchildren, Toby, Anna, Jack, Timothy, and Lillie Babcock; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in death by her parents, brother Arnold R. Apsey, and husband James F. Babcock. Family will receive friends at a viewing Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:00 to 10:30am, with a funeral service at 10:30am, at Church of the Redeemer, 7300 Race Track Road, Bowie, MD. Lunch reception to follow at 12:00pm at Grace Baptist Church, 7210 Race Track Road, Bowie, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Neva's name to Church of the Redeemer for support of mission work in Zimbabwe. Please view and sign the family's guestbook at: www.beallfuneral.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
