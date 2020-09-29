Nicholas C. Papadopoulos of Annapolis, Maryland passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the age of 20. Nicholas is survived by his parents: Heather East and Dean and Cassidy Papadopoulos; his maternal grandfather, Timothy East; his maternal grandmother, Margaret Watson; his paternal grandmother, Maria V. Papadopoulos; step-grandparents Kent and Brenda Lewis and Wayne Patton; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Dr. C. N. Papadopoulos. Nicholas was a third year Dean's list Industrial Engineering student at the Pennsylvania State University in State College, Pennsylvania. In 2019, Nicholas and his team of engineering students won the People's Choice Award at the 2019 SEDTAPP client-driven engineering design competition for their project work for the Wabtec Corporation. He had recently completed a summer internship for Catalent Pharmaceutical Solutions working with the Continuous Improvement and Technology Division, and the company was so impressed that he was asked to continue his work for them part-time while at school. Nicholas attended the Key School from prekindergarten through his graduation in 2018. While at Key, he developed his love of engineering and computers and helped create Key School's 3-D printing program. An accomplished sailor, Nicholas began sailing at age six and placed highly in many district, regional, and national regattas in both fleet and team racing. He was a member of the Key Varsity Sailing Team for four years, serving as co-captain his senior year. He also sailed with the Annapolis Yacht Club 420 Travel Team and the Severn Sailing Association 420 and Optimist Travel Teams. Nicholas was also an active scuba diver and held an Advanced Open Water Diver certification. He was truly beloved by his family, friends, and fellow sailors, and he will be deeply missed. Those who wish to make a donation in Nicholas' memory may contribute to: Annapolis Yacht Club Foundation https://www.aycfoundation.org
Eleuthera Island School https://www.islandschool.org
Engineers Without Borders https://www.ewb-usa.org
Friends of Acadia National Park https://friendsofacadia.org