Nicholas Cannistraro, Jr. age 80, of Annapolis Maryland, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28 at 11 AM at St. Anne's Church of Annapolis. Nick was born in Waltham, Massachusetts to Nicholas Cannistraro Sr. and Audrey Hager Cannistraro on October 7, 1939. He graduated from Waltham High school in 1957. He married his high school sweetheart Margaret (Buzzi) Clement Clark on September 29, 1961 at Christ Church in Waltham Massachusetts. Nick graduated from Harvard University NROTC in 1961. He was commissioned as an Ensign in the Navy and served until 1965 with deployments to the Caribbean where he served as an Intelligence Officer during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his resignation, Nick and Buzzi moved to Westport, CT where Nick climbed the consumer packaged goods ranks with stints at major Ad Agencies and Health and Beauty firms such as Y&R, Gillette, and Bristol Myers. In 1982, he left Manhattan to become the head of marketing and sales for the Washington Post and went on to become the President of NNN (National Newspaper Network) in McLean, VA. He was actively involved in many clubs and associations: Annapolis Yacht Club, New York Yacht Club, Sailing Club of the Chesapeake, and served on the boards of Maryland Hall of the Creative Arts in Annapolis and London Town Public House and Gardens in Edgewater. In addition, he and his wife, Buzzi, were benefactors of Colonial Williamsburg of Virginia. Nick is preceded in death by his mother Audrey Hager Cannistraro, and his father Nicholas Cannistraro Sr. Nicholas is survived by his wife Margaret (Buzzi) Cannistraro, his daughters, Missy and her husband Fredrik Salvesen, Maggie and her husband Rob Hallbach, his 5 grandchildren: Amanda Salvesen Sherman and her husband Michael, Lilla Salvesen, Nicholas Salvesen, Samantha Hallbach and Kate Hallbach. Nick and Buzzi sponsored several midshipmen including Troy Cable, Lieutenant Colonel, USMC (ret.) and Cory Stapleton Secretary of State for Montana. Memorials may be given in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/ . An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020