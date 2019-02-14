Nichole A. "Nikki" Logan, age 35 of West Friendship, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born February 18, 1983, in Biloxi, Mississippi she was the daughter of Donald E. Logan and Anita L. Miller Logan of West Friendship. Nikki worked as a waitress/server for several years. She had a love for animals, plants, reading and singing. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter grow into a beautiful young girl she is today. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughter, Delilah Rose Marie Neubauer of West Friendship; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth L. and Joshua Marsh of Sykesville; brother, Jonathan Logan of West Friendship; and niece Olivia Marsh. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 2 to 4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 4pm. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Corrick. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her daughter's 529 college trust.
