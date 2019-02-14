Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NIchole A. "Nikki" Logan. View Sign

Nichole A. "Nikki" Logan, age 35 of West Friendship, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born February 18, 1983, in Biloxi, Mississippi she was the daughter of Donald E. Logan and Anita L. Miller Logan of West Friendship. Nikki worked as a waitress/server for several years. She had a love for animals, plants, reading and singing. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter grow into a beautiful young girl she is today. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughter, Delilah Rose Marie Neubauer of West Friendship; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth L. and Joshua Marsh of Sykesville; brother, Jonathan Logan of West Friendship; and niece Olivia Marsh. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 2 to 4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 4pm. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Corrick. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her daughter's 529 college trust.

Nichole A. "Nikki" Logan, age 35 of West Friendship, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born February 18, 1983, in Biloxi, Mississippi she was the daughter of Donald E. Logan and Anita L. Miller Logan of West Friendship. Nikki worked as a waitress/server for several years. She had a love for animals, plants, reading and singing. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter grow into a beautiful young girl she is today. Surviving in addition to her parents are daughter, Delilah Rose Marie Neubauer of West Friendship; sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth L. and Joshua Marsh of Sykesville; brother, Jonathan Logan of West Friendship; and niece Olivia Marsh. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, great aunts, great uncles, and cousins. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 16, 2019, from 2 to 4pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will follow at 4pm. Officiating will be Pastor Brian Corrick. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her daughter's 529 college trust. Funeral Home Haight Funeral Home & Chapel

6416 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

410-795-1400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close