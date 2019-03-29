Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nicolle Andrew. View Sign

Nicolle Denise Andrew, 25 of Pasadena, died March 27, 2019 from complications of pneumonia. She was born on October 29, 1993. She attended both Ruth Eason Parker School and Marley Glen School. Nicole is survived by her parents Mike and Becky and her Sister Alexis. A Celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, on Crain Highway, Glen Burnie beginning 12 noon. The family has asked everyone to wear purple or bright colors. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Another Caring Hand, 606 Hammonds Lane #1, Brooklyn, MD 21225 in Nicolle's honor.

