Nikki Renee Eytchison passed away suddenly on October 14, 2019. Nikki is survived by her parents Dan and Nancy Eytchison; siblings David Ryan Eytchison and Theresa Lynn Doster, grandmother Janet Gill; boyfriend Christopher Dupont and step-children Ryleigh and Everett Dupont. She is predeceased by her grandfather Donald Gill. Nikki was born in Rhode Island on October 5, 1986. She loved being in the outdoors. She especially enjoyed hiking, photography, fishing and her four legged best friend Tye. Nikki is a graduate of North East High School and completed some college courses as well. She worked for the Naval Academy for the last 4 years. She had a wonderful sense of humor and was quick with a joke. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all. Family and friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated McCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road Pasadena, Maryland 21122 on Saturday October 19, 2019 from 3-5 & 7-9 PM. Where a funeral service will be held on Sunday October 20, 2019 at 10 AM. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in the name of Nikki Renee Eytchison to Lab Rescue LRCP P.O. Box 1814 Annandale, Virginia 22003 or at www. lab-rescue.org. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 19, 2019