Nina Anne Hook, 90, of Millersville passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home. "Anne" as she was known, was born on September 23, 1929 in Baltimore to the late Nina & J. Wilson Ardnt. She worked for Montgomery Wards and later worked as a civilian employee for the US Army. Anne also worked alongside her husband, Gordon P. Hook, Sr., operating Gordon's Tavern and Community Grove Used Cars until retiring in 2002. Anne and Gordon had just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary. She enjoyed traveling and going on cruises and bus trips with her friends. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her loving son, Gordon P. Hook, Jr. She is survived by her beloved husband, Gordon P. Hook, Sr.; her devoted daughter, Nina A. Davis; her dear grandchildren, Tiffany Pearce, Courtney Nagovitsyn, Samantha Davis, Dallas Hook and Colton Davis; her great-grandchildren, Preston & Brennan Pearce, Landon & Selena Ryans, Adeline Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Saturday, Nov. 30th from 12-1 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 1 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 27, 2019