Glen Burnie, MD - Noah Christopher Wist's life journey came to an unexpected end from natural causes on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, after 37 years. Born on July 12, 1982, and raised in Maryland, he lived on the Virginia Eastern Shore and in Aurora, Colorado. He recently returned to Maryland to be closer to family and friends. Noah loved running on the beach, hiking the mountains, spending time with animals, playing guitar and video games, and otherwise lived a quiet life. He faced life's challenges with humility and empathy for others. Noah leaves behind his sister Sarah Smith, her husband Nate Smith and their three daughters Elisa, Audrey, and Aveline; his brother Ryan Wist and his husband Paul Ainsworth; his grandmother, Marguerite Lewis Tallant and her husband William Tallant; his cat Buford, as well as many uncles, aunts, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Glenn and his mother Teresa (Terri) Parks. The family will be holding a private reception for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Noah's name.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020