Noel Elton Durm, a lifelong resident of Maryland, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving daughters on May 26, 2020. He was born on November 23, 1931 in Baltimore. He graduated from City College High School in Baltimore and University of Maryland Pharmacy School. He was drafted in the Navy during the Korean War and served two years as a hospital corpsman stationed at the United States Naval Academy. After his service, he worked for several private pharmacies in Annapolis and made Annapolis his permanent home. In 1960 he opened Arnold Pharmacy. At Arnold Pharmacy, his wife, June, worked side by side with him which included a full service soda fountain. In 1963 he sold the pharmacy and opened Annapolis Convalescent Company. He then created Arundel Oxygen Service. He served dentists, hospitals, nursing homes and patients. In his retirement he traveled with his wife June and many close friends. He did many years of volunteer work for various organizations including the Lighthouse Homeless Shelter and the Anne Arundel County Food Bank. He enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and live music, but his favorite passion was jetskiing. His fondest trip on a jetski was one he tackled at 72. He jetskiied from Key West Florida to Annapolis in 10 days, covering 1400 miles along the intercoastal and venturing into the Atlantic Ocean. He continued exploring the Chesapeake on his jetski up until the age of 86, often times being spotted fishing below the Bay Bridge atop the ski. His desire to be an entrepreneur began as a young boy. He would collect newspapers and bottles for recycling and sell them to merchants fondly known as rag-a-bone. He also crabbed and sold his bounty to the Annapolis Market House for $3.90 a bushel while mowing anyone's grass that would take him up on it. In 1960 Noel married June Lee Blaisdell, of Annapolis. They celebrated 58 years of marriage and devotion only to be separated by her death in 2017. He is survived by two daughters, Diane Clark and her husband Rob, and Karen Owen and her husband, Pat, and one son, William Parr. He had 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Noel is best remembered for his perpetual smile, keen sense of humor, strong work ethic and complete devotion to his family. Services will be private. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 31, 2020.