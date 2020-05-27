Nola M. Shinaberry, 88, a resident of Marley Glen Burnie for over 60 years, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in her home. Mrs. Shinaberry was born April 19, 1932 in Maryland to the late John and Violet Hines. She worked as a Nurse in South Baltimore Hospital (now Harbor) until her retirement in 1989 after 20 years of service. She was a talented artist whose specialty was oil painting. Her hobbies included roller skating (in her younger years), playing cards and dancing. She was resilient, having beat breast cancer over 25 years ago. Mrs. Shinaberry was a loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and took great pride in nurturing her marriage to her husband, Alford, Sr. until his passing. She also loved her cat, "Sweetie". In addition to her parents, Mrs. Shinaberry is preceded in death by her husband Alford Shinaberry, Sr., son James Shinaberry and her 3 siblings. She is survived by her sons Alford Shinaberry, Jr., of Glen Burnie, MD, Terry Shinaberry of North Carolina, grandchildren Tammy Yeatman, Amy Dillon, Melissa Shinaberry, Crystal Sosa, Billy Yeatman, Jr., Jimmy Hutchenson, Dylan Yeatman, Justin Desrosiers, Kara Sosa, Sayden Sosa, LJ Sosa, and Nova Sosa. Services and interment are private.



