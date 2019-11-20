The Capital Gazette

Nora Ann O'Neill Brown (1950 - 2019)
Obituary
Nora Ann O'Neill Brown, 69, died at her Queenstown, MD home Nov. 18 after a long battle with cancer. Born Sept. 5, 1950 in Vermont, Nora lived most of her life in Maryland. She was a resident of Olde Severna Park for 22 years before moving to the Eastern Shore in 2001. Nora is survived by her husband of 42 years, Richard. She is also survived by four daughters, Cathy Brown Newman (Rob), Megan Brown Clark (Jim), Eileen Brown Hammack (Brian) and Kelley Brown Mitchell (Aaron), and eight grandchildren. Nora was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Mary O'Neill. Following her graduation from Lee High School in 1968, Nora moved to Washington DC and attended design school which lead to her lifelong interest in interior design. After her children were grown, Nora worked as a tour guide for Three Centuries Tours in Annapolis for many years. She then joined Country Curtains in Annapolis as a sales associate and in-home decorator for the store's clients. An accomplished seamstress, Nora also had her own business fabricating custom-made curtains and bedding. A Memorial visitation will be held on Sunday November 24, 2019 from 2:00pm-4:00pm & 6:00pm-8:00pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. A Memorial Mass will be Celebrated on Monday November 25, 2019 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 20, 2019
