Service Information Connelly Funeral Home 300 Mace Avenue Essex , MD 21221 (410)-687-7100 Visitation 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Connelly Funeral Home 300 Mace Avenue Essex , MD 21221 Funeral service 12:00 PM Connelly Funeral Home 300 Mace Avenue Essex , MD 21221 Obituary

Norma Cecelia Bauersfeld passed on to her heavenly home supported and surrounded by her loving family on June 7, 2019, one day after she celebrated her 95th birthday. The daughter of Sarah (Sykes) and Peter Kuyawa, she was born and raised in the Canton area of Baltimore where she grew up one street away from the love of her life, Harry Bauersfeld Jr., who passed away in 1986. They were married in May 1942, and shared 42 loving years together, raising two daughters and a son. Norma worked in the accounting department at the Camden Yard railway depot during WWII while Harry was in the Navy in the South Pacific, then later in the accounting department at Western Electric. She and Harry were active members of the United Evangelical Church of Christ in Canton for many years where she was active in the Women's Guild. In her 40's, Norma, who always loved helping people, attended Essex Community College and was accepted into nursing school but decided she didn't want to take a coveted spot from a young person so declined her spot. After she was widowed she moved to Golden Ring Senior Co-op in Baltimore County where she served several years as treasurer and enjoyed many fun times with her friends there, going on trips to casinos and Ocean City, and line dancing with friends. She also went on many family trips, where she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Norma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved, nurtured, and supported her whole family. She was kind, generous, smart, lively and always helpful.Norma was a constant support for both her daughter Bonnie and granddaughter Larkin during their long illnesses. She was a daily companion for Bonnie during her long battle with multiple myeloma and travelled extensively with her granddaughter Larkin and her family during extended medical treatments.She is survived by her son Harry Bauersfeld III (Durant) and daughter Debra Kenney (Glenn), grandchildren Ashton Fisher (Ryan), Kara Brusher (Randy), Ryan Kenney, and great granddaughter Larkin Fisher. In addition to her husband of 44 years, Harry Jr., Norma was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Fogler, granddaughter, Larkin Bauersfeld, sisters Mary Kuyawa and Margaret (Tippy) Schultz, and brothers Lawrence (Bud) and James Kuyawa. A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Saturday, June 15th at 12 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 10 am to 12 pm. Interment will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, 7225 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to United Evangelical Church, 3200 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224. Online condolences may be left at the funeral home website.

