Norma Davidson Edwards, a 15 year resident of Calvert County MD, passed away on June 21, 2020 at the age of 88. Norma was born May 25, 1932 to William and Mary Etta Stoots Davidson in Beelick Knob WV; born the 6h of 7 children during the Great Depression. The family moved to a small coal mining town, Meadow Bridge, WV, where she grew up. Shortly after graduating from Meadow Bridge High School, she moved to Washington DC. Living in a boarding house, working for the National Geographic Society, she soon met and married her late husband Aaron. Four children later, the family moved to Polkton, NC. Several years later, the family with 5 children moved to Seat Pleasant, MD, moving to Camp Springs, MD where she resided for over 36 years. She enjoyed her career as a cashier for Giant Food. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star. Her greatest pleasure was spending time with her family. After retirement, she enjoyed the activities with several Senior citizen groups, especially lunch. She loved going to church and seeing her Pugs. In 2005, she moved to Chapline House Senior apartments in Prince Frederick, MD. Norma is survived by so many family members including her children, Yvonne Marshall (Robert) of Chesapeake Beach MD, Debi Watson (Randy) of Owings MD, and Connie Gee (Mike) of Shady Side MD; Grandchildren, Jessica Carpinelli (Matt) of CO, Aaron (Sarah) of MD, Molly Gronbeck of SC, Bailey Cooper (JD) of SC, and Eric Gronbeck of MD; Great-Grandchildren, Juliana, Carmen, Noah, John David IV and Paul; and Daughter-in-Law Darci Edwards of St. Leonard MD. In addition to these survivors, Norma is predeceased by her husband Aaron Grant Edwards, her son William Aaron Edwards and her daughter Mary Ann Daugherty (Rodney). Her most selfless act, she donated her body to science, so to help others. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family to attend at Lasting Tributes Funeral Home at 814 Bestgate Road Annapolis MD 21401 on July 8, 2020 from 5-7 PM with a service to follow at 7 PM. Her final place of rest will be at Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 900 W Central Ave. Davidsonville, MD 21035 In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the American Brain Tumor Association www.give.abta.org
or National Brain Tumor Society www.donations@braintumor.org