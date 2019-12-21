Norma Lee Floyd, 79, a 43-year resident of Harwood, MD and previously of Brownfield, TX, died of pancreatic cancer on December 19, 2019, at her home. She was born January 15, 1940, to the late Clayton and Minnie Ora Bryson. Norma was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she worked as the organist and secretary. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Joyce Cabe and J.C. Meeks. Norma is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bernie Avon Floyd; two children, Diane Balsley and her husband, Manny; Chris Floyd and Heather Buhaj; a nephew, Doug Cabe; a brother-in-law, Carl Cabe, Jr.; and four grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Norma's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Saturday, December 21 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 122 Bayard Rd., Lothian, MD on Sunday, December 22 at 1 pm. Interment immediately following in the church cemetery. Online guestbook available at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019