Norma Lee Ingram, 94, a resident of Harwood and Edgewater for over 30 years, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Sunrise Assisted Living in Annapolis, surrounded by her family. Norma was born on March 7, 1924, in Cynthiana, Kentucky to the late Claude and Mattie Fitzwater. She was a homemaker, raising three children, and a part-time Avon representative. Her interests included painting and crafts and reading her Bible. In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Boyd Ingram and her sister, Stella Arnett. She is survived by her three children; Bennett Ingram and his wife Juanita of Kansas City, Kansas, Emma Berry and her husband Bill of Madison Virginia, and Debra Angevine and her husband Bruce of Edgewater, MD. Norma is also survived by her grandchildren; Sherrie, Richard, Laura, Katie and Elizabeth, and her great-grandchildren; Kayla, Bradley, Connor, Parry, Grace, Charlie and Ben. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Norma's life on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 10:00 am until a funeral service begins at 11:00 at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD 21037. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the , 7500 Greenway Drive, Suite 300, Greenbelt, MD 20770 or to Heartlands Hospice at www.heatlandhospicefund.org.
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
410-956-4488
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019