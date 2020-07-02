Norma Jeanne Tiffany Owens Wiberg, 78, of Crofton, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Crofton Care and Rehab Center of multiple health issues. Norma was born on October 3, 1941, in Cleveland, Ohio and graduated from Parma Senior High School in 1959. After moving to Chicago, Norma married her late husband John Wiberg on August 29, 1981. Norma worked at Chicago advertising agency Grant/Jacoby for many years. Norma and her husband John moved to Crofton, Maryland in 2002 to help care for her grandson Andrew. She was preceded in death by her mother Nancy Sadowski Dombo, her daughter Nicole Nancy Owens, and husband John Otto Wiberg. She is survived by her son-in-law Michael Peter Bogdan and grandson Andrew Owens Bogdan. Norma's interests included playing bridge, cross stitching, watching sports (especially Michigan State), and cooking. Norma was a member and active volunteer at Community United Methodist Church in Crofton. She was very involved with her grandson, including volunteering at his school and teaching him to cook. Norma loved to travel and vacation with her family. And she absolutely loved cats! In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Community United Methodist Church, 1690 Riedel Road, Crofton, MD, 21114. A private memorial service is forthcoming.



