Norman Craig Anderson of Davidsonville, Maryland passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his home. He was 52. He was born on December 22, 1966 in Edgewater, Maryland, the son of the late Norman Edward Anderson and Julie Catherine Hobbs of Hurlock, Maryland. Growing up in Edgewater, Norman graduated from South River High School. Cooking was a lifetime passion and he was a chef for much of his career. He took a break from being a chef and started his own business called Office Solutions. He enjoyed being outdoors and loved spending time with his family. He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Megan Anderson of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Norman Anderson and Haley Anderson both of DeFuniak Springs, FL; four siblings, Sheri Kennedy of Hurlock, Michael Anderson of Bowie, MD, Debbie Anderson of Edgewater, MD, and Angie Anderson of Federalsburg. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Keith Anderson. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 11:00a.m. at the Framptom Funeral Home in Federalsburg with the Reverend Michael Angeloni officiating. Burial will follow at Junior Order Cemetery in Preston. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00. Share memories with the family at www.framptom.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019