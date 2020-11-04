1/1
Norman Calvert Shenton
Norman Calvert Shenton, 59, born on Oct 28th, 1961 passed away peacefully on October 29th, 2020 at 7:54pm. Norman loved spending time at his garage where he collected and restored hot rods. Norman enjoyed watching football and drinking beer while eating crabs. Norman is preceded in his death by his parents Calvin and Elizabeth Shenton and sister Sharon Shenton Doney as well as his best friend Steve Bodner. Norman is survived by his daughter Alisha Chillcole and longtime companion Roxanne Vennik, along with his two brothers Bill & Calvin Shenton, Sister Bette Henderson, and his aunt Shirley Ward. A memorial gathering will be held on 11/7/2020 from 3-5pm at Hardesty Funeral Home 851 Annapolis Rd, Gambrills Md 21054 Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial Gathering
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
Funeral services provided by
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
