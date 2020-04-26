The Capital Gazette

Norman Charles Molz

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norman Charles Molz.
Service Information
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD
21212
(410)-377-8300
Obituary
Send Flowers

On April 25, 2020 Norman Charles Molz beloved husband of Suzanne Blakely Molz; dear father of M. Catherine Lowe (Thomas), Stephen C. Molz (Anita), Linda M. Newman (George), Thomas R. Molz (Theresa), Mary Carol Corder, Jean M. Carr (Sean), Janet M. Constantino (James) and Robert J. Molz; devoted brother of Jeanne Kuhn Hand and the late Kenneth Molz. Also survived by sixteen grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment private. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Oak Crest Benevolent Fund 8800 Walther Blvd. Baltimore, MD 21234. Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.