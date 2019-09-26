Norman D. Lautieri

Guest Book
  • "May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with..."
    - American Heart Association
  • "Ursula: I am so sorry for your loss. You and Norman were..."
    - Elyzabeth Marcussen
  • "Vale Norman Lautieri R.I.P."
    - Connie and John Jiruse
  • "Dearest Auntie, we are truely devastated to hear of..."
    - Connie Jiruse
  • "Sometimes words cant express the feelings of loss we have. ..."
    - Bobby Plott
Service Information
Obituary
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Norman D. Lautieri passed on September 22, 2019. He was born in West Warwick, R.I. and was a veteran of 24 years. He is survived by his wife Ursula, sons, Ralf, David and Christopher, 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He was a recipient of the Bronze Star while serving in the Republic of Vietnam in 1967-1968. His tours of duty included Tripoli, Libya, Germany, France, Formosa. He was retired at Andrews Air Force Base, MD where he supported operations for Air Force One. Norman was a member of Disabled American Veterans, Moose American Legion and was a Hospice of the Chesapeake volunteer. Services will be private at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the or the . Online condolences may be made at www.LastingTributesFuneralCare.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 26, 2019
