Norman David James, 83 of Annapolis, MD, passed away on October 5, 2020. Norm was born on June 12, 1937 to parents Laurence and Edna James. Born in Glenn Ellen, IL. After graduating from Purdue University with a degree in mechanical engineering, he served in the Coast Guard Reserve from 1960-1966. He then went on to work at Electric Boat in Groton, CT for 31 years. After retiring he spent several years in Belfast, ME region. He spent many enjoyable years on his boats and volunteering to build stage sets in local theaters. Norman was predeceased by Donna, his wife of 32 years. He is survived by his daughters, Marcia Robinson, Beth Kelley, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He also leaves his long time partner, Mary Coleman. Norm's request for cremation and memoriam of his ashes will be observed privately.



