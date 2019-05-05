Norman Andrew Phillips passed away on May 2, 2019. He was 80 years old. Norm spent his early years in Salisbury, graduating from Wicomico High School in 1956. He excelled in basketball and baseball and was awarded an athletic scholarship to Washington College in Chestertown, MD. He graduated in 1960 with a B.S. in Economics and was recruited to work at Eddie Leonard Sporting Goods in Annapolis. Norm eventually opened his own business, Team Distributors, and was later joined by his son and son-in-law. The company celebrated its 46th anniversary this year. Norm's love of sports continued throughout his life. He refereed high school and college basketball games, continued to play baseball, became an accomplished racquetball player, and enjoyed golf. In October 1994, he was inducted into the Washington College Hall of Fame in recognition of his achievements in baseball and basketball. In the fall of 2015, he was inducted into the Eastern Shore Baseball Hall of Fame. Norm is survived by his wife of 16 years, Jean Phillips. He has two children, Andrea Berquist married to Tim Berquist and Chuck Phillips, married to Jen Tschirch Phillips. Their mother, Carol Phillips, passed away in 2001. Norm has five grandchildren: Chase, Ben and Sam Berquist and Susannah and Chloe Phillips. Friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, May 8, from 2:00 p.m to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Hardesty Funeral Home located at 12 Ridgley Ave., Annapolis, MD 21401. A Memorial Service will be held at St. Anne's Church on Church Circle on Thursday, May 9 at 11:00 a.m., followed by burial at Lakemont cemetery in Davidsonville for those who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Parkinson's Foundation, www.parkinson.org, or Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicechesapeake.org.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 5, 2019