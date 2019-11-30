|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|
Visitation
View Map
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Memorial service
View Map
St. John's Lutheran Church
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, surrounded by his family, Norman Walter Mason passed away at the age of 71. Norm, as he was known to all, was born on October 4,1948 in Glen Burnie, MD to Ralph and Mildred Mason. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years, Shirley, and his children Bobby (Kim), Billy, and Laurie (Andy), along with his grandchildren Matthew, Andrew, Emily, Shane and Kyle. Norm is also fondly remembered by his brothers, Dennis (Linda) and Ralph (Nancy), as well as his brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Robin Thrift, along with numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends. Norm graduated from Andover High School in 1966. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and proudly served in Vietnam until 1968. After leaving the armed services, Norm began a long and distinguished career in the fire protection industry, first with Walter Kidde, then Maryland Fire and lastly spending 27 years with Fireline Corp, from which he retired in July 2018. He was very active in the community, having spent numerous years coaching little league baseball for North Glen Rec, adult league baseball with Lynbrook, along with other civic duties. Norm was most proud of his membership in, and service to, the American Legion Post #40 in Glen Burnie. He was a two-time Post Commander, an active member of the SAL, and organized many activities within the community on behalf of the Legion. Norm enjoyed traveling with the Oakie Doakie's, spending time with his family and cheering on the Ravens. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, on Monday, Dec. 2nd, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 3rd, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Linthicum. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The American Legion Post 40, 500 5th Avenue SE, Glen Burnie 21061 as well as Hospice of The Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena 21122. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
