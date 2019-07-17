Odell Carter Hieatt, 100, a resident of Spa Creek Center in Annapolis and formerly of Lothian, MD passed away July 13, 2019. She was born July 26, 1918 in Washington, D.C. to Cassius C. and Minnie M. (Wade) Carter. She was married to Allen S. Hieatt, who preceded her in death in 2004. She was also preceded in death by her sisters Lila C. Shepherd and Leola C. Collinson, and a brother Cassius C. Carter, Jr. Odell is survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. A graveside service will be held Sunday July 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at St. James' Parish Cemetery, 5757 Solomons Island Road, Lothian, MD. Arrangements are by Rausch Funeral Home, Owings, MD.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 17, 2019