"The Lovely" Mrs. Odessa Jennings Murray Cornish was born on April 10, 1929. She was the eleventh child to the late John Henry Jennings, Sr. and Geneva Spencer Cager Jennings in Severna Park, Maryland. Odessa was a lifetime member of Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church. She attended Bates High School in Annapolis, Maryland, graduating in 1947. She continued her education at Morgan State College in Baltimore, Maryland, graduating with the class of 1951. She also acquired a Master of Science degree in Early Childhood Education and Special Education, both from Bowie State College. Odessa worked for 33 years with the State of Maryland as a Rehabilitation Therapist at Crownsville Hospital Center in Crownsville, Maryland, and Clifton T. Perkins Hospital in Jessup, Maryland. Upon retirement, she worked as the director of the Asbury Town Neck Child Development Center for 15 years. During her 90 years, she served God, the community, along with multiple committees and organizations. Affiliations include Zeta Phi Beta sorority sister, Eastern Stars Miriam Chapter #24 OES, P.H.A, the CASOS Club of Severna Park, and The Jennings Road Community Association. Additionally, she was the former president of the United Methodist Women at Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church, a member of the Red Hat Society Chapter 62250, and a member of the Singing and Praying Band. Odessa directed the Senior Choir and the Children's Choir. Odessa was the Matriarch of the Children of Geneva family and founded the family's annual Mother's Day Prayer breakfast. In 1956 Odessa married the late Vernon A. Murray, Sr. From this union, she had three sons. On May 22, 1990, Odessa married the late Nathaniel H. Cornish, and they were married for 23 years. Odessa was preceded in death by 15 siblings. She leaves to cherish her memory with her family and friends. Services to be held at Asbury Town Neck United Methodist Church Located: 429 Asbury Dr, Severna Park, MD 21146. Friday, November 1st, 2019. WAKE- 10 am FUNERAL-11am

