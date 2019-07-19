Odessa Watkins (1954 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To the family and friends of Trick Watkins, I was so sorry..."
    - Miss Sandra Holland-Ragsdale
Service Information
Wake
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Second Baptist Church
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Odessa "Trick / Aunt Dirt" Watkins, 65, of Columbia MD and formerly of Annapolis transitioned naturally on July 13th. She was the daughter of the late Pearl "Puddin" (nee Sellis) and Noble Watkins. She is survived by her daughter Tarita Pulley, sister Lena Parker and brothers Noble and James Watkins, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services for Ms. Watkins will be held on Saturday, July 20th at Second Baptist Church (Annapolis) starting with the wake at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.