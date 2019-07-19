Odessa "Trick / Aunt Dirt" Watkins, 65, of Columbia MD and formerly of Annapolis transitioned naturally on July 13th. She was the daughter of the late Pearl "Puddin" (nee Sellis) and Noble Watkins. She is survived by her daughter Tarita Pulley, sister Lena Parker and brothers Noble and James Watkins, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services for Ms. Watkins will be held on Saturday, July 20th at Second Baptist Church (Annapolis) starting with the wake at 10:30 a.m.
Published in The Capital Gazette on July 19, 2019